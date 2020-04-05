|
BARNEGAT - Diane Bergamo (nee Dunne), 66, of Barnegat, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Beloved wife of Patrick A. Bergamo. Loving mother of Michelle and her husband, Stephen Wagner; Erica and her husband, Andrew Koehler; and Jenna and her husband, John Holahan. Adoring grandmother of Jackson Koehler, Harper Koehler and Sydney Koehler. Dear sister of Eileen Dunne Bennet, William Dunne, Charles Dunne and his wife Dawn, and Frank Dunne and his wife Jean. Beloved friend of her sister-in-law, Joanne Bergamo Arena.
Diane was born on Oct. 22, 1953 in the Bronx, N.Y., to Francis W. Dunne and Agnes King Smith. She grew up in Emerson and graduated from Emerson Junior Senior High School in 1971. Diane and Pat got married on Oct. 27, 1973 and shortly afterward moved to Lake Lackawanna in Byram, where they spent 43 years before moving to Barnegat in 2018.
Diane was a wonderful mother who devoted much of her time to her family. She was a welcoming friend to all and enjoyed hosting celebrations like Christmas Eve, St. Patrick's Day, pool parties and birthdays, and loved spending time at the beach in LBI.
Memorial gifts may be made in Diane's name to Mary's Place by the Sea. We all look forward to celebrating Diane's life on a later date.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 5, 2020