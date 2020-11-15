Diane D. Kaspareck
Hillsborough - Diane D. Kaspareck, 65, of Hillsborough, NJ, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City.
Diane was born in The Bronx, NY, and raised in Andover Township, NJ. She worked as a registered nurse for 40 years and has been a resident of Hillsborough for 33 years. She was a graduate of Newton High School and Rutgers University.
Diane was predeceased by her parents, Albert J. Miller and Dorothy (Hayden) Fletcher. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Kaspareck; her son, Ryan J. Kaspareck of Lavallette, NJ; her brother, Bryan J. Miller of Dobbs Ferry, NY; and her nephew, Sean Miller.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Newton Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com
