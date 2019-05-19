WHITING -- Diane Marie Brown Moran, 76, died peacefully Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in New Brunswick with her two sons at her side. Diane, daughter of the late William and Helen (Adderley) Dutches, was born in Paterson on May 21, 1942. She grew up in Hawthorne, and married Donald J. Brown in 1961. Ten years later they moved to Vernon, where they raised their two sons, William and Edward. Diane, a resident of Whiting since 2002, worked in the offices for J&L Carpet in Whiting. Diane was predeceased by her husband, James Moran, in 2009; brother, William Dutches, killed in Vietnam in 1966; and a granddaughter, Sarah Anne Brown, in 2001. She is survived by her two sons, William H. Brown and his wife, Lois Ivanoff, of Battle Ground, Wash., and Edward J. Brown and Mary Cook, of Vernon; brothers and sisters, Brenda Dittfield, of Hawthorne, George Dutches, of Ocean City, Md., Margaret Barrios and her husband, Rick, of Wantage, and Frank Dutches and his wife, Debra, of Monroe, Conn.; as well as her two grandchildren, Edward T. and Emily M. Brown. A celebration of Diane's life will be held at a later date. Private cremation has been entrusted to Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon. For online condolences, visit www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 19, 2019