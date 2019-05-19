Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Marie Brown Moran

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diane Marie Brown Moran Obituary
WHITING -- Diane Marie Brown Moran, 76, died peacefully Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in New Brunswick with her two sons at her side.

Diane, daughter of the late William and Helen (Adderley) Dutches, was born in Paterson on May 21, 1942. She grew up in Hawthorne, and married Donald J. Brown in 1961. Ten years later they moved to Vernon, where they raised their two sons, William and Edward. Diane, a resident of Whiting since 2002, worked in the offices for J&L Carpet in Whiting.

Diane was predeceased by her husband, James Moran, in 2009; brother, William Dutches, killed in Vietnam in 1966; and a granddaughter, Sarah Anne Brown, in 2001. She is survived by her two sons, William H. Brown and his wife, Lois Ivanoff, of Battle Ground, Wash., and Edward J. Brown and Mary Cook, of Vernon; brothers and sisters, Brenda Dittfield, of Hawthorne, George Dutches, of Ocean City, Md., Margaret Barrios and her husband, Rick, of Wantage, and Frank Dutches and his wife, Debra, of Monroe, Conn.; as well as her two grandchildren, Edward T. and Emily M. Brown.

A celebration of Diane's life will be held at a later date. Private cremation has been entrusted to Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon. For online condolences, visit www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now