Dianne L. Bohnenberger
Branchville - Dianne L. Bohnenberger, 87, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Dianne was born in Bloomsburg, PA to the late Clarence and Grace (Ivey) Watts. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a clerk at American Craft Network in Old Lafayette Village. Dianne was a proud member of the Red Hats Society and Frankford Seniors. She was an avid gardener and hard worker; she was a dedicated wife and mother.
The beloved wife of the late Richard Bohnenberger, Dianne is survived by her children Vicki Mulligan and her husband Michael; Beth Hough and her husband Scott; Chris Bohnenberger and his wife Kathy and Jeff Riser, her grandchildren Ashley Bohnenberger; Shirleen, Richard and Edward Bohnenberger; Lauren, Devin and Eden Riser; Lydia Trexier, Branden and Corey Mulligan and Jennifer, Brandon, Kindra and Trista Hough; and many loving great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Along with her husband and parents, Dianne was predeceased by her son Richard Bohnenberger, Jr., her daughter Debbie Ann Longcor and her granddaughter Heather Smith.
Services will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville, NJ 07826.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dianne's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
