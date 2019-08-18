|
WANTAGE -- Dixie L. Benner, 43, unexpectedly passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at St. Anthony's Community Hospital in Warwick, N.Y. Born in Newton, Dixie had lived in Sussex County all of her life. She was predeceased by her father, Wilbur F. Benner Jr. in 2003. Dixie is survived by her husband, Donald Smith; her sons, Justin, Gregory and Brandon, all at home; Adam Orlando, whom she treated like a son; her daughters, Kaylee and Sara-Rose, both of Wantage; her mother, Donna (Shauger) Kraska, of Wantage; her brother, Jay Decker, of Crandon Lakes; her sisters, Nicole McMickle, of Sussex, and Renea Morgan, of Wantage; her grandson that she doted over, Isaiah; her aunt, Betty Kent, of Wantage; her uncle, Daniel Shauger, of Sussex; and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family two hours prior to the service from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the family or the funeral home to help defray the funeral costs. Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 18, 2019