VERNON - Dolores Kohler, 87, passed away March 13, 2019. Dolores was born on Aug. 14, 1931, in River Vale, was a resident of Ringwood, Toms River and lived the last seven years in Vernon.

Dolores was a bookkeeper at the Crolle Trucking Company for 14 years, after her retirement she worked at Great Adventure. She loved her gardening and enjoyed reading.

Dolores was predeceased by her parents, Earl and Everdell Bogert; her husband, William Kohler; and a son, Glenn Kohler. Dolores is survived by her son, Brian and daughter-in-law, Angela Kohler, and daughter-in-law, Ellen Kohler; her grandchildren, Michael and his wife, Danielle Kohler, Bryan Kohler and Keith Kohler; her great-granddaughters, Liliana and Violetta Kohler; and her siblings, Robert Bogert and his wife, Joyce, and Gladys O'Brien.

Relatives and friends will be received 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, with services at 3:30 p.m., at the Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home 241 Route 94, Vernon (GPS use 1 Vanderhoof Court). Cremation services are private.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 350 Sparta Ave, Bldg B2, Sparta, NJ 07871. For directions and condolences, see www.fergusonfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 14, 2019