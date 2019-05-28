HARDYSTON - Dolores Solenski, 95, peacefully passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Born in Slovan, Pa., to the late Joseph and Sarah Paliani, Mrs. Solenski lived in Franklin Lakes before moving to Hardyston.

In the 1940s, Mrs. Solenski was employed by Wrights' as a gear grinder and retired from Nabisco in Fair Lawn after being employed with the company for 25 years. She was the rock of the family and loved for so many reasons - her warm hugs and gentle stories, encouragement and wise advice; her genuine kindness and devotion to her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Chester Solenski, in 2005; her daughter, Charlene Rafferty, in 2016; and her brothers, Fred and Harold Paliani.

Mrs. Solenski is survived by her three grandchildren, Michele Wingle and her husband, John, of Frankford; Tara Buchell and her husband, John, of Rocky Point, N.C.; and Shannon Fletcher and her husband, Victor, of Hampstead, N.C.; and her six great-grandchildren, Jaedyn, Keirra, Gianna, Kailyn, Rylee and Sienna.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Entombment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Franklin. Friends may pay their respects to the family one hour prior to the funeral service from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made in Mrs. Solenski's memory to

, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

