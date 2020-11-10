1/1
Dolores Sperlinda Torres Devargas
Dolores Sperlinda Torres deVargas
Vernon Twp - Dolores Sperlinda Torres deVargas, 63 years old, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Born to Octavio and Eumelia Torres in Santiago, Rodriquez, Dominican Republic, she had lived in Garfield and Lyndhurst before moving to Vernon Twp., NJ in 2017.
Dolores owned and operated Family Deli and Grocery in Garfield for 11 years retiring in 2005. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, Highland Lakes, NJ and enjoyed Bingo, Crosswords, Sudoku and Coffee.
Dolores is predeceased by 2 brothers, Octavio Torres, Jr. and Jorge Torres and is the devoted mother of Elba Shalem Vargas Russell and her husband, Trevor Russell of Dublin, Ireland, Henry Vargas and his wife, Bianca of Secaucus, NJ and Jahir Vargas and his wife, Melanie of Vernon Twp., NJ. Loving grandmother of Aidan, Carolina, Dominic, Aryana and Dylan. Dear sister of Nereyda Torres of Newark, NJ, Lucia Torres of Santo Domingo, DR, Zunilda Rodriguez of Lodi, Zeneyda Tavares of San Francisco, DR and Edilve Torres of Santo Domingo, DR. Cherished by many nieces, nephews and the rest of her friends and family.
The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94(1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, NJ on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church, Highland Lakes, NJ. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery, Vernon Twp., NJ. Memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society, 2310 Rt 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736 would be greatly appreciated.
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, P.O. Box 329, Vernon, NJ 07462, PH# (973)827-6600

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
