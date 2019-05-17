Resources More Obituaries for Dominic Festante Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dominic Festante

WHITE -- Dominic Festante, of White Township, died peacefully at home on Monday, May 13, 2019, with family members by his side. He was born in 1947 in Plainfield and raised in South Plainfield, where he made lifelong friends, served as an altar boy at Church of the Sacred Heart and enjoyed his mother's superlative Italian cooking. Dom was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Angelina Festante. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Karen; his children, Jennifer and husband, Richard Huber, James Festante and wife, Emily Calderone, and Lauren and husband, Ryan Dunphy; as well as grandsons, Kevin and Aidan Huber, Julian Festante, and Cole Dunphy. Also surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Vincent and Kathy Festante; a sister, Mary Festante; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Dom will also be lovingly remembered by extended family and dear friends. Dom earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Seton Hall University and became a high school English teacher at North Plainfield High School. He subsequently earned a master's degree in reading from Kean University and a second master's degree in educational leadership from William Paterson University. Dom pursued and then achieved his dream of becoming a school principal. He served as the principal of Hardyston Elementary School in Franklin from 2004 to 2007 and then at Marian E. McKeown Elementary School in Newton until his retirement in 2015. During the last few years of his life, he was an adjunct professor for William Paterson University and a mentor to school administrators through the Leaders-to-Leaders Program under the auspices of the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association. Dom also authored two scholastic workbooks on Microsoft Access published by Schoolworks Press and a textbook, "Computer Applications and the Internet," published by Teaching Point. Dom was an avid sports enthusiast and gifted athlete who excelled in football, baseball and track in high school. In his early 20s and at the encouragement of his father, Dom joined the New Jersey Football Officials Association (NJFOA) to become a high school football official. He was the Central Jersey Chapter representative to the NJFOA for many years and served the district in many capacities including president and, most recently, district secretary-treasurer. In 2012, he received recognition from the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) as Football Official of the Year for outstanding service and unselfish devotion to interscholastic activities. He continued to officiate games and state finals as a line judge with his fellow crew members, whom he considered to be family, until last autumn. Dom's greatest joy in life was spending time with family and friends. His quick wit and sense of humor often left people weak from laughter. Even during some of his most challenging times, Dom's outgoing personality touched the lives of many people including his doctors and nurses, hospital staff and fellow cancer patients. He made friends wherever he went. Dom's immediate family extends heartfelt thanks to the many family members and friends who extended their help and support in so many ways during his illness. The family would also like to express its sincere appreciation to the doctors and staff at the Hunterdon Regional Cancer Center and Hunterdon Medical Center in Raritan for the outstanding care that was provided to Dom during the past several years. In addition, the family extends its gratitude to the Country Arch Care Center in Pittstown and the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice in Newton for their wonderful care and service during Dom's final days. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, at the Church of the Sacred Heart, 149 South Plainfield Ave., South Plainfield. In lieu of flowers, Dom would hope that you consider making a donation to an organization or , reading a good book (his favorite was "To Kill a Mockingbird"), adopting a rescue shelter cat or dog, listening to Louis Armstrong's rendition of "What a Wonderful World," or simply spending time laughing with family and friends. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 17, 2019