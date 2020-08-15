1/1
Dominick J. Maio
Ridgefield Park - Dominick J. Maio, a longtime resident of Ridgefield Park, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 87 years. He worked for New Jersey Transit for 42 years and retired in 1998. Proud veteran that served his country as a medic in the United States Army during the Korean War. Dominick was a member of the Ridgefield Park Seniors, Parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church, and Assistant Cub Master of Pack 203. He loved listening to music and playing instruments, especially the harmonica. A true gentleman who was kind to everyone he met. Beloved husband of 61 years to Johanna (nee Neuschwanter). Devoted father to Dominick and his wife JoAnn, Joseph and his wife Karen, Perry and his wife Michele, Michele and her husband Michael, John and his wife Sarah. Loving grandfather to Alyss, Jessica, Joseph, Amelia, Emily, Katarina, Dominick, Taylor, Perry, Trevor, Johnny, Britany, and Meghan, and great grandfather to six great-grandchildren. Dear brother to Benito, Yolanda and the late Anthony, Lucille, John, Frank, and Angela. Dominick is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
