BYRAM -- Donald A. Risley, 77, of Byram, died peacefully in his home on Friday, April 12, 2019. Don was born and raised in Jersey City. He graduated from William L. Dickinson High School in 1959. Having spent his summers at his family's house at Westcolang Lake, Pa., Don developed a lifelong love of fishing and outdoor sports. He graduated from Villanova University in 1963, where he played lacrosse; he was a dedicated Wildcats basketball fan. After a brief career in insurance, Don transitioned into a 33-year teaching career. He received his master's degree in education from Farleigh Dickinson University and spent most of his teaching career in the Lincoln Park School District. Don and Mary Ann (Edmond), his wife of 47 years, lived in Byram for more than 40 years. Don was a dedicated family man and coached his daughters' softball teams in Byram. He was an active member of Christ Church in Newton, an avid fisherman of local streams and lakes, and a member of Top O' New Jersey R/C Club. Don was the son of the late Anne and George Risley and brother to the late Beverly Risley Boyce. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; daughters, Kristen Kline and her husband, Brian, and Laurie Bryan and her husband, William; grandchildren, Charlie and Sophie Kline, William and Patrick Bryan; niece, Melissa Boyce Monte and her husband, Greg; and great-niece and -nephew, Anne and Jack Monte. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle, father-in-law and friend. He will be missed greatly. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Christ Church, 62 Main St., Newton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Christ Church, 62 Main St., Newton NJ 07860, or the , 400 Morris Ave., Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 21, 2019