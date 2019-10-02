|
HAMPTON - Donald A. Vealey, 86, of Hampton, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at home.
Donald was born and raised in Newton and was a 1951 graduate of Newton High School. At a young age, he began working for his family's livestock transportation company, Vealey Trucking. Donald also trucked for Roger's Containers for several years before moving to Texas in 1978 where he began working at Brown and Root Power Plant in Granbury.
Donald lived in Texas for nearly 30 years prior to moving back to Sussex County. Upon returning to New Jersey, he became a trucker for Simmons Water Co. in Sussex.
Donald was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hiking, taking long bike rides and kayaking. He also enjoyed taking scenic drives just to appreciate the beauty of the world.
Donald was a member of Harmony Lodge #8 F&AM in Andover and was a member of the Presbyterian choirs in Newton, Branchville and Texas.
Donald was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Helen (Green) Vealey; his daughter, Deborah Vealey King; a granddaughter; and his siblings, Bill, Bob, Rich, Fred, Shirley and Harry. He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol (Graham) Vealey; his daughters, Helen Vealey Markwell, Susan Vealey Dye and husband, Gary, Brenda Eldred and husband, John, Sandra Vealey Kampka and husband, Charlie, and Patricia Mullin and husband, Bob; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his brother, Edward Vealey; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church of Branchville, 3 Wantage Ave., Branchville, followed by a repast in the church fellowship hall and burial of cremains in Tranquility Cemetery in Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Branchville, PO Box 1, Branchville, NJ 07826 or to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860. Services are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St, Branchville. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 2, 2019