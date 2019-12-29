Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
8:00 PM
A United States Army flag presentation service
F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street
Franklin, NJ
Donald Clyde Farber Obituary
DINGMANS FERRY, Pa. - Donald Clyde Farber, 73 years old, died at Newton Medical Center on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Born to Clyde and Julia Farber in Franklin, he has been a resident of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., for many years. Donald served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War then worked as a delivery driver for Region Oil in Franklin before retiring. He was a member of the Tri-State Rod and Gun Club, enjoyed driving tractors and motorcycles and bowling in his bowling league.
Donald is predeceased by a brother, Frank Farber, and a stepdaughter, Mary Recchio, and is the devoted father of Donald Farber and his significant other, Christine Stires, of Hamburg, Darren J. Farber and his significant other, Valerie Johnson, of Marion, Kan., Tim Farber and his wife, Kristen, of Wantage, Nichole Douma and her husband, Scott, of Bushkill, Pa., and Jamie Farber and her fiancé, Nick Dellavecchia, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa. Donald was the loving grandfather of Joshua, McKaden, Shane, Paige, Scott, Nicholas, Krystal, Megan and Adam; great-grandfather of Lena; stepfather of Philip Recchio and his wife, Kathy, of Wantage, Tammy Griffith and her husband, Chris, of Sumter, S.C. and Amanda Costa, of Green Cove, Fla.; and dear brother of Wayne Farber and his wife, Carolyn, of Franklin.
The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, on Monday, Dec. 30, from 4-8 p.m. A United States Army flag presentation service will follow at 8 p.m. Cremation is private. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 29, 2019
