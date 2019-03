VERNON -- Donald Curtis Crane, Ph.D., 93 years old, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Born to Ralph and Kathryn Crane in Huntington, Long Island, N.Y., he lived in Dunellen before moving to Highland Lakes many years ago, then to the house on Jenny Layne in Vernon. Donald served with the United States Army during World War II. He then received his B.A. from Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., his M.A. from Clark University in Worcester, Mass., and his Ph.D. from Rutgers University, where he also served as a professor. Donald served as a teacher for civilian military overseas and also school superintendent in Stillwater and for the Mendham Township Board of Education from 1951 to his retirement in 1988. Donald was a member of the National Association of School Superintendents, the New Jersey Association of School Superintendents and the Wallkill Valley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8441, Vernon. He enjoyed reading, playing chess, bridge and New York Times crossword puzzles. No one could ever beat him at Scrabble. He loved the cabin in Highland Lakes, younger days sailing, sitting on the patio playing board games and enjoying family and friends there. Donald was predeceased by his parents; his daughter, Susan Crane-Polizzi; a brother, George W. Crane; grandson, Daniel W. Baker; and a nephew, Michael Crane. Donald was the beloved husband of June Crane (Dalton) of Vernon; devoted father of Leslie Pedersen and her husband, Harold, of Vernon, and Jennifer Crane-Ziegler and her husband, Gordon S. Ziegler III, of Stamford, Conn.; and is cherished by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Memorial visitation and services will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, at the Wallkill Valley VFW Post #8441, 313 Route 94, Vernon. In lieu of flowers, donation in Donald Crane's memory can be made to VFW Post #8441. Private cremation services by Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 3, 2019