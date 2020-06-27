Donald E. Touw
Hamburg - Donald E. Touw, age 90 of Hamburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 at the Bentley Assisted Living Center in Branchville.
Born in Platte, South Dakota to the late Richard and Hattie (Mos) Touw, Donald grew up there and lived in Hamburg most of his life. Donald served in the National Guard and was the owner of Don's Auto Body in Hamburg. He was also a member of the Hamburg Fire Department and Hardyston Masonic Lodge.
Donald is survived by his daughter Carol Ann Courtright of Dingmans Ferry, PA; son Terry Touw of Waterford, CT; grandchildren Alan and Brian Courtright; and seven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements for Donald are private and under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hamburg Fire Department. Online condolences may be offered at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.