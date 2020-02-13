Home

Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-4941
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ
View Map
1953 - 2020
Donald J. Hough Obituary
SUSSEX BOROUGH - Donald J. Hough, age 66, passed away peacefully Feb. 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Donald was born April 3, 1953, in Sussex Borough. Donald enjoyed farming, hunting, bowling, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He worked as a custodial / maintenance worker for the Sussex Wantage Board of Education for 33 years, retiring in 2016. After retirement, Donald returned to working on the farm at Deckertown Holsteins as a farmhand. In October of 2019, Donald had to retire from farming when he became ill.
He was an active member of the Sussex Fire Dept., serving as captain of the Fire Police from 2010-2020.
Donald was predeceased by his parents, William D. and Jean F. Hough. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda (Jackson) Hough; his children, Craig Hough and fiancé, Missy Babcock, and Colleen Little and husband, Jake; grandchildren, Danielle, Christopher, Hannah, Audry, Heath, Julie, and Kyle; and a great-granddaughter, Paisley. He is also survived by his siblings, Ronnie, Billy (Rachel), Dickie (Becky), Brian (Theresa) Hough, Carol (Don) Card, Patty (Daniel) Pelt, and Donna Mack; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
A visitation for Donald will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 14, at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex. A funeral service will be held at noon at the funeral home. Burial in the Frankford Plains Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sussex Fire Dept. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
