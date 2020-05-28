Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wood Funeral Home
16 Main St
Branchville, NJ 07826
(973) 948-3030
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Gould Jr.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald L. Gould Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald L. Gould Jr. Obituary
FRANKFORD - Donald L. Gould Jr., 72, of Frankford, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home.
Born in Sussex, Donald was raised in Wantage, then moved to Frankford where he was a longtime resident. He worked for Local 913 in Dover for many years before his retirement. Donald enjoyed hunting and also loved Western movies and country music.
The son of the late Donald L. Gould, Sr. and Bessie (Vandermark) Gould, Donald was also predeceased by his grandson, Devin Gould, in 2017 and his brother, Wayne John Vandermark, in 2019. He is survived by his wife, Margaret J. Gould; his children, William J. Gould, of Branchville, and Stacy Longcor, of Hampton; his sisters, JoAnn Oliver, of Hampton, and Wanda Shuart, of Unionville, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Billy, Kryssie, Cole and Kathryn; as well as his five great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held in Beemerville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -