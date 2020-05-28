|
FRANKFORD - Donald L. Gould Jr., 72, of Frankford, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home.
Born in Sussex, Donald was raised in Wantage, then moved to Frankford where he was a longtime resident. He worked for Local 913 in Dover for many years before his retirement. Donald enjoyed hunting and also loved Western movies and country music.
The son of the late Donald L. Gould, Sr. and Bessie (Vandermark) Gould, Donald was also predeceased by his grandson, Devin Gould, in 2017 and his brother, Wayne John Vandermark, in 2019. He is survived by his wife, Margaret J. Gould; his children, William J. Gould, of Branchville, and Stacy Longcor, of Hampton; his sisters, JoAnn Oliver, of Hampton, and Wanda Shuart, of Unionville, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Billy, Kryssie, Cole and Kathryn; as well as his five great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held in Beemerville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville.
Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 28, 2020