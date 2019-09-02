Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
8:30 PM
Donald L "Pop Pop" Smith


1938 - 2019
Donald L "Pop Pop" Smith Obituary
ANDOVER BOROUGH - Donald "Pop Pop" L. Smith, 80, of Andover Borough, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at home.
Born in Paterson, Donald grew up in Stockholm and lived in Andover Borough since 1964. He was a graduate of Newton High School. Currently still working, Donald was a self-employed mason for Don Smith Mason Contractor in Andover Borough for the past 60 years.
The son of the late Irene (Cahill) Davenport, Donald was also predeceased by his son, Dennis Smith, in 2007; as well as his two brothers, Richard and Ronald Davenport.
He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Lois P. Smith; his six children, Diane McAlister, of Andover Borough, Terry "Butch" Smith, of Andover Borough, Donna Hagan and husband, William, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Joann Smith and companion, John Leonawicz, of Newton, Vicki Murray and husband, Rodney, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Donald Smith Jr., and wife, Adrianna, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his daughter-in-law, Christine Smith, of Wantage; his 15 grandchildren; and his nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Cathy Selinger, of South Carolina.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:30 p.m., at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, followed by an 8:30 p.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 2, 2019
