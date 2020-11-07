Donald "Rex" Lawson

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Donald "Rex" Lawson. He passed away peacefully at Morristown Medical Center on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Son of the late John and Amelia Lawson, Rex was born in Branchville, NJ on August 20, 1931. He graduated from Newton High School in 1950 and enlisted in the US Marine Corp where he served during the Korean War. After the Marine Corp, Rex played semi professional football for the Newton AA's. He was employed by McBride & Company for 40 years as a carpenter and heavy machine operator where he helped to develop Urban Farms in Franklin Lakes, NJ. Both during his time there and after his retirement, he built over a dozen homes in the area. He had a great love for animals and always made sure to take care of the local wildlife. He was always ready and willing to help anyone that needed it before they even had to ask and was very devoted to his wonderful family.

Rex is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Shirley (Wilgus) Lawson of Branchville, NJ, his brother Tom and wife Marianne, of Matamoras, PA, his daughter Robin Underwood and husband Joseph of Branchville, NJ, his son Randy Lawson and wife Patti of York Springs, PA, his five grandchildren, Allison Cruz and husband Jonathan, Breana Passafaro and husband Justin, Joey Underwood, Neal Lawson, and Mark Lawson and spouse Rob, stepgrandchildren, Adam Straub and Peter Straub and wife Sarah, his beloved great grandchildren Isabella and Tyler Cruz, and his special feline friend, Jackie. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



