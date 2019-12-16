|
|
FREDON - Donald "Don" Michael Schiavo, PhD., 82, of Fredon, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Kindred Hospital in Dover, following a brief illness.
Don was born in Orange and raised in West Orange. Before retiring, Don worked as a toxicology and ophthalmologic research scientist for more than 50 years, first at Schering-Plough, in Lafayette, and most recently for Novartis Institute for Biomedical Research in East Hanover.
Don loved the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, sitting in the sun, and feeding the birds. Don was also a lifelong New York Yankees and Philadelphia Eagles fan. He was generous and possessed a great sense of humor, and he enjoyed talking with people and sharing his knowledge and life experiences.
Don was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Lucy (Casieri) Schiavo; and a baby sister, Lorraine. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Bernice (Wojcik) Schiavo; his daughter, Donna Schiavo and husband, Thomas Beedle; his son, Anthony Schiavo; his sister, Loretta Cristaldi and her five daughters, brother-in-law Stanley Wojcik and his wife Donna, as well as his favorite chihuahua, Roselee "Monkels."
Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Interment will be private. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 24 Halsted St, Newton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the anti-puppy mill organization www.harleysdream.org. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 16, 2019