BLAIRSTOWN - Donald "Ike" Stoddart, 87 years of age, of Blairstown, passed away Feb. 11, 2020, at Newton Medical Center, Newton.
He was born in Blairstown on Nov. 20, 1932 to John "Harold" and Rosa (Maring) Stoddart. He was employed with Sprint Phone Company for 32 years, before retiring in 1995. He loved outdoor activities, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Doris "Lucy" Easton; son, Donald "Spider" Stoddart; daughter, Roxann and son-in-law, Stephen Helm; son, David Magrosky; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter, Janet Fechter; brothers, George, Cecil, John "Junior" and Carl; and sister, Edythe Ferrari.
All funeral arrangements are private, under Newbaker Funeral Home, Route 94, Blairstown. Donations can be made on his behalf to Blairstown Fire Company, P.O. Box J, Blairstown, NJ, 07825 and Blairstown Ambulance, P.O. Box 389, Blairstown, NJ, 07825.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 16, 2020