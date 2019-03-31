|
BANGOR, Pa. -- Donald Tanner, 55, of Bangor, Pa., died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at home following a long illness. He was born May 30, 1963, in Rockaway, N.J., the son of Raymond and June Tanner. He grew up in Stillwater, N.J., and then moved to Pennsylvania 17 years ago. Donald enjoyed camping, visiting a casino or two, and loved playing pool. He is survived by his fiancee, Kathleen Nowicki; and his brothers and sisters, June Smith, Shirley Raurelson, Robert Schick, Deborah Smith, Brenda Pepe and Randy Tanner. He also leaves behind multiple nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. No services are to be held at this time. A private get-together for the family will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 31, 2019