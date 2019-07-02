Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Donna L. Morris Obituary
HAMPTON -- Donna L. Morris, 64, of Hampton, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Newton Medical Center.

Donna was born and raised in Newton and was a lifelong Sussex County resident. She graduated from Muhlenberg Hospital School of Nursing and worked as a registered nurse for Newton Medical Center for 44 years. Donna was a member of Lafayette Federated Church and a member of the Hampton Township Board of Health.

Donna was predeceased by her parents, Donald Edward and Julia Wanda (Hendershot) Lance; and her brother, Robert Lance. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Stephen Morris; her sons, Matthew Morris and wife, Heather, of Newton, and Daniel Morris and wife, Danielle, of Middle River, Md.; her daughter, Kathleen Singleton and husband, Jeremy, of Belgrade, Mont.; and her four grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the funeral home. Interment will be private in Stillwater Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Lafayette Federated Church, 180 Route 15, Lafayette.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on July 2, 2019
