FRANKLIN - Doris Jane Kalafut (Nystrand) went to the arms of her Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Doris was a registered nurse most all of her life before retiring. She worked at Sparta Medical alongside Dr. Powers for many years as his nurse and created a bond with all patients. The doctors who took over his practice still to this day remember and ask about Doris.
Afterward, she joined the staff at Andover Subacute in Andover in the same nursing capacity. She loved and took care of her residents with dignity and the utmost care, as it was so important to her.
She loved spending time with family, gardening and was an excellent cook. She was known so well for her many delightful recipes which were shared by all.
No one could ask for a more loving, caring and beautiful person as Doris who took care of everyone that came across her path in life.
Her life was enriched by love. She was predeceased by her parents, Daisy May and John Nystrand Sr.; brothers, J. Albert (Doris) Nystrand and Bob (Mamie) Nystrand; and sisters, Gladys (Mack) Rosenkrans and Harriet (Bob) Washer.
She is survived by her loving children, daughter, Suzanne Kalafut, of Staten Island, N.Y.; brothers, Michael (Cheryl) Kalafut, Patrick Kalafut, both of Franklin, and Timothy (Yulandia) Kalafut, of Deltona, Fla. Also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Sgt. Anthony Zavala with great-grandchildren Julia and Addison; Matthew (Marci) Zavala with great-grandson, Jackson; and Patricia Kalafut with great-grandchild, Adrianna; plus many nieces and nephews.
Due to government health restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020
