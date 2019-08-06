|
BRANCHVILLE - Doris L. Cooper, 101, of Branchville, passed away peacefully to her eternal home on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
Born in Walpack, Doris was raised in Walpack on her family farm (the Walpack Inn is now located on this property), graduated from Newton High School, and was a lifelong resident of Sussex County. She was a secretary at Selective Insurance for 30 years before her retirement. A longtime member of Branchville United Methodist Church, Doris was a devoted member of her church, where she taught Sunday School and choir. She was also very devoted to her family. Doris loved crocheting blankets and baby hats for Newton Medical Center, was an avid reader and enjoyed word searches.
The daughter of the late Grant and Laura (Westbrook) Layton, Doris was also predeceased by her husband, James Cooper, whom she married March 29, 1940; her sister, Grace M. Layton; and her brother, Ralph Layton. She is survived by her son, James Cooper, Jr., and wife, Sharon; her granddaughter, Annette Gebauer and husband, Sean; her great-grandchildren, Bryce and wife, Larissa, Chandler, Brayden and Chauncey; as well as her great-great-grandchildren, Alicen and Annika. She is also survived by her niece, Jane Fry and her nephew, Stewart Layton and wife, Gayle.
Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville, followed by a noon funeral service, at Branchville United Methodist Church, 8 Broad St., Branchville. Interment will be held in Branchville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Branchville United Methodist Church, 8 Broad St., Branchville, NJ 07826 or Branchville Fire Department, PO Box 2425, Branchville, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 6, 2019