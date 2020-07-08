1/
Doris Mae Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Mae Johnson
Morristown - Doris Mae Johnson, 87, of Morristown, NJ passed away on July 6, 2020. She was born and grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, lived in Washington CH Ohio, before moving to Morristown, NJ in 1976. Doris loved to garden, bird watch and care for birds that visited her property. She crocheted and did embroidery but the love of her family was number one to her. Doris is predeceased by her beloved husband Carleton and her son Steven. She is survived by her devoted children: Randall Johnson and his wife Patricia, Sharon Fryer and her husband Tim and David Johnson and his wife Trish; grandmother of Kelly, Kristin, Scott, Katelyn, Amanda, Laura, Jennifer, Bethany, Christopher and Amanda and 8 great grandchildren. Friends are invited to visit Friday, July 10 from 9am to 11am at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St, Sparta, NJ 07871. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am Friday. All visitors must wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to www.cancerresearch.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goble Funeral Home
22 Main Street
Sparta, NJ 078711904
9737295530
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved