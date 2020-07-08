Doris Mae Johnson
Morristown - Doris Mae Johnson, 87, of Morristown, NJ passed away on July 6, 2020. She was born and grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan, lived in Washington CH Ohio, before moving to Morristown, NJ in 1976. Doris loved to garden, bird watch and care for birds that visited her property. She crocheted and did embroidery but the love of her family was number one to her. Doris is predeceased by her beloved husband Carleton and her son Steven. She is survived by her devoted children: Randall Johnson and his wife Patricia, Sharon Fryer and her husband Tim and David Johnson and his wife Trish; grandmother of Kelly, Kristin, Scott, Katelyn, Amanda, Laura, Jennifer, Bethany, Christopher and Amanda and 8 great grandchildren. Friends are invited to visit Friday, July 10 from 9am to 11am at the Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St, Sparta, NJ 07871. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am Friday. All visitors must wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to www.cancerresearch.org
