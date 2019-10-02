Home

Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
Doris Messler


1925 - 2019
Doris Messler Obituary
VERNON - Doris Messler, of Highland Lakes, passed away at Schervier Pavilion in Warwick, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2019. She was 94 years old.
She was born in Bayonne on March 29, 1925, to Charles and Mary "Korba" Peregrin. She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her daughters, husband and family members. She especially held dear living at the lake part-time in the fifties and sixties and full-time thereafter. Doris loved pontoon boating and admiring the lake views.
Doris is survived by her three daughters, Gail Brehne and her husband, Randy, of Palm City, Fla., Sharon Mazzucca, of Redbank, and Linda Starling, of Naples, Fla.; grandchildren, Jillian Brehne (Gail and Randy), Danielle Nelson and Matthew Mazzucca (Sharon), and Genna Gintzig (Linda); and two great-grandchildren, Quin and Isla Nelson. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Joseph Messler in 2010.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, with a funeral service at 1 p.m., at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. Interment will follow the service in Warwick Cemetery, 94 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Doris' memory to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements were made by Lazear Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, N.Y. To send online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
