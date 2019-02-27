FRANKFORD - Dorothy Catherine LaPrelle, 93, of Frankford, formerly of Newton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at home.

Dorothy was born in New York City, to the late Albert and Rosanna (McCabe) Faraday, and was raised at the St. Agatha Home for Children in Nanuet. She worked as a freelance bookkeeper for more than 60 years prior to her retirement in 2012. Dorothy was a former board member of the Alcohol Information Center in Newton and attended Lafayette Federated Church in Lafayette. She was an avid golfer and a longtime member of the Ladies' League at Farmstead Golf and Country Club.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, David LaPrelle; and her siblings, Albert Faraday, Eileen Pauls, Charlotte Habe and Muriel Sakulich. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Ysais and husband, Steven; her grandchildren, Matthew, Elizabeth and Sarah Jane Ysais; her brother, Edward Faraday; and her brother-in-law, Richard LaPrelle and wife, Maureena.

Visitation will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 4, at the funeral home, with interment to follow in Sparta Presbyterian Cemetery in Sparta.

Memorial donations may be made to the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, PO Box 232, Branchville, NJ 07826. Online condolences may be made at www.smithmccracken-funeralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Feb. 27, 2019