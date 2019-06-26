Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
24 Halsted St.
Newton, NJ
View Map
Dorothy Cornine "Dottie" Rocco Obituary
EAST HANOVER - Dorothy Cornine "Dottie" Rocco, 94, of East Hanover, formerly of Newton, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at home.
Dottie was born in Phillipsburg, raised in Allamuchy and lived in Newton for 45 years prior to moving to East Hanover in 1988. She was a member of the East Hanover Senior Citizens and a former member of the Newton VFW Post 5360 Auxiliary. Dottie enjoyed sewing and gardening; she especially loved her tomato plants.
Dottie was predeceased by her parents, G. Cleveland and Susie Anna (Wheeler) Cornine; her husband, Louis A. Rocco in 1963; her daughter-in-law, Karen Rocco; her grandson, Jimmy Smith; and her brothers, Cleveland and Earl Cornine. She is survived by her children, Donald J. Rocco, of Collinsville, Okla., Thomas A. Rocco and wife, Donna, of Byram, and Yvonne Rocco-Accumanno and husband, Mario, of East Hanover; her grandchildren, Christina Morrison (David), Salvatore Accumanno, Louis Accumanno, and Anna Marina Dorothy Accumanno; and her great-grandchildren, Ashlynn and Kathleen Smith.
Visitation will be held from 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 24 Halsted St., Newton, followed by burial in St. Joseph R.C. Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 26, 2019
