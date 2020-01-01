|
|
NEWTON - Dorothy E. Peer, 93, of Newton, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in the Harris Health Care Center, United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen.
Born in Paterson, Dorothy was raised in Hawthorne and lived in Totowa for many years before moving to Sussex County in 1994. She lived in Hardyston Township before moving to Bristol Glen in 2015.
Dorothy was an accomplished artist who won many awards and also taught art lessons to children and adults. She exhibited her art in many art shows and was a member of the Sussex County Art Society for over 20 years, as well as a member of the New Jersey Art Association.
A former member of the Westside United Methodist Church in Paterson, Dorothy also attended the First United Methodist Church in Newton.
She was devoted to her husband, Ernest, and spending time with family was always a priority. Her kind, sweet and gentle spirit was appreciated by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
The daughter of the late Harold and Helen (Hollingsworth) Stoutenborough, Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Ernest Peer, in 2011. She is survived by her nephew, John Kedash, of Newton; her nieces, Maryann VanTuyl, of Hardyston Township, and Barbara Savastano, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; her nephew, James Seiple, of Los Angeles, Calif.; and her sister-in-law, Mary Kedash, of Hardyston Township.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa.
Memorial donations may be made to Eleventh Hour Rescue, PO Box 218, Rockaway, NJ 07866 (www.ehrdogs.org). Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Jan. 1, 2020