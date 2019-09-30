|
|
NEWFOUNDLAND - Dorothy H. Bamper, 86, of Newfoundland, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
She was born on April 2, 1933 in Somerville, Mass., to the late Alexander and Alice (Campbell) Hepburn.
Dorothy married Daniel Bamper in 1954 and they were life-long residents in Newfoundland, until each of their passings.
For many years Dorothy was the Postmaster in the Hewitt Post Office in West Milford.
She was a faithful parishioner of the United Methodist Church at Newfoundland and was also their secretary, and a member of the choir and book club.
Dorothy was Past President of the West Milford Rotary and in her spare time she enjoyed gardening.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Daniel, in 2005; her loving daughter, Valerie J. Bamper, in 1967; and her dear parents, Alexander, in 1973, and Alice, in 1990.
Dorothy is survived by her devoted children, Alice Bresett and her husband, David of Stockholm; Ellen Gnandt of Henryville, Pa., and Daniel Bamper and his wife, Wendy, of Baton Rouge, La.; her cherished grandchildren, Garry Bresett and his wife, Jean, and Kristyn Bresett; Tami Almquist; and Sandra Salvas and her husband, Judd; and Kerri and Daniel Bamper; her adored great grandson Alexander Almquist; her step grandchildren, Justin Byrne and his wife, Jennifer Blair Byrne; Carissa Hebert and her husband, Matt; Davin Byrne; and Shane Byrne and his wife, Mary; and several step great grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 from 3-7p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435. For GPS use 1 Post Place.
A funeral service will take place Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment at tTe United Methodist Church Cemetery in Newfoundland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The United Methodist Church at Newfoundland, P.O. Box 288, Newfoundland, N.J. 07435 or to Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Road, Paramus, N.J. 07652.
Log onto www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com tribute wall to personally post your condolences, memories, photos, and videos, as well as obtaining driving directions to the funeral home.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Sept. 30, 2019