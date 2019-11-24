Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Dorothy H. Dunn

Dorothy H. Dunn Obituary
FRANKFORD - Dorothy H. Dunn, 91, of Frankford, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at home.
Born in Clifton to the late Simon and Dina (Cornilisse) Hazekamp, Dorothy was a longtime resident of Sussex County. She worked as an administrative assistant for various companies, most recently for Dynapac Manufacturer in Stanhope. Dorothy was a Girl Scout leader while her children were growing up and enjoyed sewing and gardening. She loved to travel, she especially enjoyed the camping trips she would take with her late husband, William Dunn; they would be traveling for months at a time.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Wayne Dunn and wife, Susan, of Branchville; her daughters, Carol Dunn, of Branchville, and Patricia Dunn, of Elizabeth, Colo.; her grandchildren, William and wife, Melissa, Brett, and Christopher and wife, Leanne; and her great-grandchildren, Skyler, Alec and Genevieve.
Services are private under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
