DINGMANS FERRY, Pa. -- Dorothy "Dottie" Jean Bonker Friedland Ciezak, 82, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., passed away at home, surrounded by her four loving daughters, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Born in Newton on May 17, 1936, to the late George and Louisa (Bensley) Bonker, Dottie was raised in Swartswood, then lived in Newton for 26 years before moving to Dingmans Ferry 37 years ago. She graduated from Newton High School in 1954 and Paterson General Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. A devoted mother, homemaker and wife, Dottie enjoyed gardening, music, bird watching, games, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, as well as communicating with friends on Facebook. She was a member of Newton Memorial Post 5360 Ladies Auxiliary. Dottie was predeceased by her first husband, Sgt. Clarence "Ish" Friedland, in 1970; her infant son, Steven Michael Friedland; her second husband, Lt. Daniel G. Ciezak, in 2012; her brother, George R. Bonker; and her sister, Judith A. Kibildis. Dottie is survived by her four daughters, Linda Friedland Morgan and husband, William, of Peoria, Ariz., Pamela Friedland Fletcher and husband, Keith, of Newton, Diana Friedland Helmlinger and husband, Russell, of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Rayna Friedland Aguilar and husband, Daniel, of Phoenix, Ariz.; four grandchildren, Steven Helmlinger, Whitney Morgan, Christopher Helmlinger and Nicholas Morgan; two stepchildren, Edward Ciezak, of Pompton Lakes, and Linda Ciezak Alvarez and husband, Tony, of Sparta; four step-grandchildren, Gina Alvarez Cavanaugh, Amy Alvarez Dolan, Edward Ciezak Jr. and Kristen Ciezak Avolio; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two cats, Autumn and Winter. A private celebration of Dottie's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Dottie may be made to PBA 138 Sgt. Clarence "Ish" Friedland Small Fry Trout Fishing Contest, P.O. Box 520, Andover, NJ 07821, or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, Pike County, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860, or an animal shelter of choice. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Mar. 3, 2019