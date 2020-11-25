1/1
Dorothy Jean Whiting
Chester Twp. - Dorothy Jean Whiting, 93, of Chester Township, went home to be with her Lord Sunday, November 22, 2020, at her daughter's home in Martinsville, Virginia. "Dot" grew up on a dairy farm on Beaver Run Road in Lafayette, New Jersey. She attended the one-room Statesville Schoolhouse and graduated from Newton High School before graduating from Houghton College in Houghton, NY and The Medical Lab Science program at Troy University in Troy, NY. She had been a resident of Chester Township since 1960. Director of the School for Medical Technician Assistants at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, Mrs. Whiting retired in the early 1990's and continued teaching epidemiology and clinical chemistry on the university level as an adjunct faculty member for many years after her retirement. Mrs. Whiting loved flower gardening and genealogy.
The daughter of the late David and Stella (Vanderhoof) Baigrie, Mrs. Whiting was also predeceased by her husband of 56 years, John F. Whiting and her sister, Stella (Baigrie) Foster. She is survived by one daughter, Robin Smith and her husband, Carl, of Martinsville, Virginia; one son, J Whiting and his wife, Katie, of Webster, New York; twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and a close family friend, Raymond Newman.
Interment at Frankford Plains Cemetery are private and under the direction of Smith McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, New Jersey.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
