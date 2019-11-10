|
DENVILLE - Dorothy Joan Holly, 85, from Denville, passed away peacefully at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice on Nov. 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Dorothy grew up in Bloomfield and raised her family in Pompton Plains. For 31 years, Dorothy worked for the Pequannock Board Of Education in the guidance department. She enjoyed golf, trips to the Jersey shore, cooking, reading and especially her family.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Robert (Sue) Kurkewicz of Manistee, Mich., and daughter, Diane (Chris) Sarao, of Sandyston and four grandchildren, Trina and Bryan Kurkewicz, and Christopher (Ana) and Nicole Sarao. Dorothy also leaves behind her sister, Christine Narwid, of Pompton Plains, and her nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will take place in spring 2020. In remembrance of Dorothy, those who wish may make contributions to .
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Nov. 10, 2019