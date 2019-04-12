WARRENTON, Va. - Dorothy Kinney Bacon, lifelong resident of Sussex County, passed away Sunday, April 7, after a brief illness.

The daughter of Sylvester B. Kinney and Anna Victoria Vail, she was born at West Orange Hospital in September of 1929. She lived in Lafayette and Newton most of her life, only moving to Virginia after her strength would no longer allow her to live alone. A lifelong Christian and friend to animals, she never passed up the opportunity to take in a stray and provide it a home.

A 1947 graduate of Newton High School, she went on to attend Douglass College for Women, later known as Rutgers. After getting her degree, she taught elementary school until her marriage to Ralph Franklin Bacon Jr., in July of 1961. After her marriage, Dorothy worked on saving the Old Lafayette Baptist Church, the farm and raising her four children. Ralph Franklin Bacon III (Laura), Barbara Anne Bacon (Bill), Suzanne Barkman Bacon (Steve) and David Bacon.

Dorothy leaves behind a large extended family of 11 grandchildren, (Ralph) - Mark, Jennifer and Katie, (Barbara) - Brandee, (Suzanne) - Sam, Anna and Issac, (David) - Amy, Kayla, Rachel and Amanda. Her eight great-grandchildren are Lexi, Dylan, Lenya, Ashlyn, David, Hayden, Mason and Hunter.

In her later years, she attended the Newton Baptist Church, working with the Ladies Missionary Guild to promote her faith all the while trying to preserve the Old Lafayette Baptist Church. In 2017, she, along with her son and daughter, transferred the Old Church to a New Jersey non-profit and improvements were begun again in earnest. In August of 2018, the interior was renovated.

A visitation will be held 1-2 p.m., Saturday, April 13, at the Reformed Baptist Church of Lafayette, 44 Route 15, Lafayette. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the church. Interment to follow at Newton Cemetery

Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the Friends of the Lafayette Baptist Church, 5467 Baldwin St., Warrenton, VA 20187. Arrangements are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 12, 2019