Dorothy M. (Crane) Kays
Hamburg - Dorothy M. (Crane) Kays, age 89 of Hamburg, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24th, 2020 with her loving family at her side at Newton Medical Center.
Born in Hamburg on July 19th, 1931 to Charles B. and Frieda T. (Chamberlain) Crane and raised by her grandparents, Daniel E and Isabelle (Jennings) Crane of Hamburg, where she remained a lifelong resident.
Dorothy was a homemaker most of her life, raising five children and on November 30th, 2016 retired from her crossing guard position with the Hamburg School after over 60 years of service and crossing three generations. She was a member and past president of the Hamburg Fire Dept Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed cooking, baking, search-a-word puzzles, and game shows.
Predeceased by her parents, grandparents, husband of 61 years H. Harvey Kays (2011), daughter Bonnie Reina (2019), and sister Frieda Decker, Dorothy is survived by her children, Dale Kays and three daughters, Pamela Crum and husband Bob; Denise Finnerty and husband Jim, and Valerie Kays; grandchildren Bob Jr. and Shane Crum, Sr., Christina Moran and Vanessa Welsh; great-grandsons Billy and Brandon Moran, Shane Crum, Jr., and Liam Welsh; also surviving are her sister Isabelle Kays and son-in-law Jerry Reina.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Funeral Home
27 Third St.
Sussex, NJ 07461
(973) 875-4941
