F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
Dorothy May (Romaine) Drew


1919 - 2020
Dorothy May (Romaine) Drew Obituary
FRANKLIN - Dorothy May Drew (Romaine), 100 years old, passed away peacefully at Milford Manor Nursing Home in West Milford, Monday, March 30, 2020.
Born in Pompton Lakes, she had lived in Bloomingdale before moving to Franklin 46 years ago. Dorothy was a dedicated homemaker tending to her family and took great joy in family dinners, reading, baking and cooking.
Dorothy is predeceased by her husband, David A. Drew Sr. (1988); two brothers, David and Frank Romaine; and two sisters, Florence and Edna. Dorothy is the devoted mother of Clara Weatherwalks and her husband, Lee, of Bloomingdale, David A. Drew Jr. and his wife, Kathie, of Hamburg, and Frank Drew and his wife, Sandy, of Danville, Pa.; loving grandmother of Cheryl Gentiles, of Bloomingdale, Dawn Compton, of Gansevoort, N.Y., Heather Drew, of Newton, Holly Drew, of Towaco, Adam Drew, of Secaucus, and Casey Boone, of Danville, Pa.; and is cherished by eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Due to government restrictions, there will be private visitation with burial at North Hardyston Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin.
Memorial gifts to the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin Memorial Endowment Fund, 11-13 Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 1, 2020
