Dorothy Olive LudwigBarry Lakes - Dorothy Olive Ludwig, 88 years old, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 4, 2020. Born to Theodore and Ethel Trehou in Hackensack, NJ, she was raised and lived in Wood-Ridge, NJ before moving with her husband to the Barry Lakes section of Vernon Twp., NJ in 1966.Dorothy worked as a Medical Lab Technologist at Hackensack Hospital and then worked as a sales clerk at Saxony Bakery in Vernon Twp., NJ for many years and was a member of the Highland Lakes Protestant Church.Dorothy is predeceased by her husband, Howard P. Ludwig(1970) and her brother, Robert Trehou(2020) and is the devoted mother of Gregory Ludwig of Barry Lakes, NJ and Patricia Ludwig, who is married to Daniel N. Shaviro, of New York City, NY. Loving grandmother of Peter and Charles.Private burial at Glenwood Cemetery will be under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ. Memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society or Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com