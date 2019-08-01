Home

Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
(973) 383-4600
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Smith-McCracken Funeral Home
63 High Street
Newton, NJ 07860
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
Newton, NJ
View Map
Dorothy Virginia D'Andrea Obituary
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Dorothy Virginia D'Andrea, 89, of East Stroudsburg, Pa., died on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg.
Born in New Brighton, Dorothy grew up in Paterson, N.J., and was a graduate of Central High School in Paterson. She lived in Paterson until moving to Green Township, N.J., where she lived for over 15 years, before moving to East Stroudsburg. She was a former bookkeeper for Barbizon Co. in Paterson, retiring to raise her family. Dorothy loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid gardener who also enjoyed cooking and knitting.
The daughter of the late Pietro and Dorathy Maraco, Dorothy was also predeceased by two siblings, Theresa Bushnauskas and Peter Maraco. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Meyer, of Green Township; her son, Jerry "Cheech" D'Andrea and wife, Maria; five grandchildren, Anna Marie, Joseph, Jessica, Melissa, and Alisa; as well as three great-grandchildren, Gianna, Mia, and Jack.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, and from 9-10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 5, at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Newton. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery in Green.
Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
