Dorsey (Frank) Fazenbaker Jr.
1955 - 2020
Dorsey (Frank) Fazenbaker, Jr.
Newton - Dorsey (Frank) Fazenbaker, Jr, passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 65 in Newton, NJ. He was born on August 22, 1955 at Andrews Air Force Base in Washington D.C.
He is survived by his wife Diane of 36 years, his 4 children, Sherri Callaghan and husband Todd, Brec Wojtas and husband Bernard, Matthew Fazenbaker, Taylor Fazenbaker and his two grandchildren, Cole Callaghan & Benson Wojtas.
Frank had a passion for travel, business and sports. As an avid sports fan of the NY Giants, NY Yankees and NJ Devils, he loved to watch, attend games and tailgate with family and friends. Above all things, he loved spending time with his family.
His family will be planning a Celebration of Life in the spring.

Published in The New Jersey Herald from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
