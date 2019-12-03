|
BLAIRSTOWN - Dorson (Ben) Drake Benson passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on Sunday morning, Dec. 1, 2019.
He was born Aug. 30, 1936 in Dover and grew up in Wharton. He joined the Navy in 1957 and served as a Seabee. He became a Mason in 1962 and continued his journey with them for 57 years. He retired from LE Carpenters in Wharton in 1999. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, spending time with his friends and family, and his daily trips to see his buddies at Finish Line Auto and Blairstown Wine Gallery.
He is predeceased by his mother and father, Ella and Samuel Benson, and his lifelong companion and best friend, Ruthann Sipley. He is survived by his children: Jacqueline Lynch and husband, Robert, of Blairstown; John, of Mount Pocono, Pa.; and Thomas, of Farmingdale, N.Y.; his sisters: Laura Stewart, of Bangor, Pa., and Samuella Benson, of Dover; his grandchildren: Melissa, Kimberly, Theresa and TJ; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825 with services at 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be provided in loving memory to , www.lovetotherescue.org, or mailed to , 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140 Attention: Development and Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 3, 2019