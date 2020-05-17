|
|
HAMPTON - Douglas A. Morlock, 76, died May 14, 2020, peacefully at his home from complications with Parkinson's.
Born in Elizabeth, Doug grew up in Linden before moving to Lake Hopatcong, then settling in Hampton in 1996. Doug received his B.S. from Newark College of Engineering, now New Jersey Institute of Technology; and his master's in computer engineering from The University of Michigan. He was employed at Picatinny Arsenal as an electrical/computer engineer for 25 years before retiring in 1993 at the age of 50.
A humble and kind person with a deep soul, Doug was the son of the late Albert and Dorothy Morlock. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Daria; his sisters, Dolores Kresge and her husband ,Wayne, and Donna Morlock and her husband, Brian Tucker; niece, Pamela and nephews, Jason and Bobby.
Doug's home, affectionately named D&D's Farmette, was his oasis, his playground. It is a home that will always have Doug in its presence. Doug had a wealth of knowledge; if you asked him a question, he knew the answer no matter what the topic. If it needed to be fixed, he could fix it. If you needed a special part, he designed it and made it.
Doug was an avid reader of everything from World Almanacs to American history to Father John's Bathroom Readers. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage and playing in his yard. He enjoyed a simple life and loved his "toys." Doggies were his family which he loved unconditionally: MissKitty, Murphy, Sweetie and Jesse, his last loving furbaby. His smile was infectious, his humor off-key, his heart as big as the ocean.
Memorial donations may be made to , www.stjude.org, which Doug was an active donor; or Karen Ann Quinlan Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.
Cremation was handled by the Neptune Cremation Society. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at Neptuneofnewjersey.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 17, 2020