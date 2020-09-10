Douglas C. Kistle

Franklin - Douglas C. Kistle, 81 of Franklin, entered God's heavenly kingdom after passing peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. Born in Franklin, October 18th 1938, to Joseph and Gladys Kistle of Cornwall England. Doug graduated from Franklin High School. As a stipulation by his mother-in-law before marrying, he was required to have a full-time job, so he started working at Howmet in Dover, a job that lasted over 40 years. His proudest accomplishment was working on the engines for the F22 Raptor fighter jet.

Doug was truly a "good Samaritan." He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and St Francis de Sales Church where he helped start the Emmaus men's group developing a community of faith and friendship.

Doug tirelessly served his hometown of Franklin in many capacities, eventually becoming Mayor from Jan 2004- Dec 2007. He was passionate about revitalizing Franklin and providing growth and employment opportunities. He is fondly remembered for his caring heart and his warm smile.

After 70 years, he and Mary moved to Smyrna, DE on their 50th anniversary. Doug served his new community as President of the community HOA and was an active member of St Polycarp RC Church and the local Golf Club.

He is pre-deceased by his parents, brother Bill and sister Gloria. Doug was married 61 years to Mary (Carlin) Kistle and is survived by his son Douglas, and two daughters, Karen and Donna; sons-in-law Steven Bennett and Fred Latteri; grandsons Brandon, Jonathan, Christopher and Joseph; granddaughters Ana and Amber; great-grandson Brecken, and brother Joe Kistle.

Visitation for Doug will be held on Sunday, September 13th, 2020 from 3-7PM at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. Due to social distancing mandates, only 50 people will be permitted in the building at one time. Masks are required. A Funeral Mass will be on Monday, September 14th, 10AM at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Franklin. Entombment in the Immaculate Conception Mausoleum will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the "Hospice of Delaware (Kent County)."



