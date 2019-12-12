|
|
STILLWATER - Douglas Francis Ernst, 67, of Stillwater, passed away, peacefully, at Hackensack University Hospital on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a long, courageous battle with prostate cancer.
Born in Whitesboro, N.Y., on April 3, 1952, to the late Francis and Margaret (Lange) Ernst, Douglas resided in Roxbury Township, prior to moving to Stillwater 31 years ago. Douglas was a graduate of Roxbury High School, Class of 1970, and earned a bachelor's degree from Seton Hall University in 1974. He retired from his position as a claims litigator at Western World Insurance in July of 2018.
Douglas was an avid sports fan and was especially passionate about the Yankees, Giants, Rangers and Celtics. He was a devout parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Swartswood. Douglas was a founding member of the "College of Knowledge" which allowed him to participate in his favorite past time which was spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Cindy (Best); children, Kelly Kays and husband, Josh, Stacey Ernst and Kevin Ernst; grandchildren, Margaret and Elizabeth Kays; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby and Linda Best and Richard and Nancy Best; and brother, David Ernst and wife, Nancy. Also surviving are his beloved family in Utica, N.Y., his cousins, in Milford, N.J., and Newtown, Pa., and many loving nieces and nephews.
Douglas's Life Celebration will include a visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 203 Swartswood Road, Swartswood. All are invited to meet at church for Mass. Douglas will be laid to rest at Stanhope Union Cemetery in Mt. Olive Township.
For memorial donations, please consider Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice. For further information and to share a fond memory, please visit www.leberlakeside.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Dec. 12, 2019