HACKETTSTOWN -- Douglas Heath, 76, of Hackettstown, died peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019, while holding his granddaughter Brittany's hand, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Frankford. Born in Newark at St. Michael's Hospital, Douglas was a longtime resident of Hackettstown. He was a computer technician for Hewlett Packard for 40 years before his retirement. Douglas enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as coaching his son's soccer and baseball teams. He showed German shepherds and raised Chihuahuas. The son of the late "Butch" and Daisy Heath, Douglas is survived by his wife, Virginia Mizerak Heath, with whom he would have celebrated 45 years of marriage on June 2; his daughter, Denise Bingel, of Hackettstown; his sons, Joseph Stephens, of Tucson, Ariz., Gary Stephens, of Netcong, and Douglas Heath, of Shelbyville, Tenn.; his nine grandchildren, Shelby, Brittany, Douglas, Danielle, Amanda, Sarah, Taylor, Daman and Devyn; his great-grandson, Little Joe; as well as his daughters-in-law, Sara Stephens and Nikki Boydman; and his sister-in-law, Stephanie Mizerak. He is also survived by his beloved Chihuahua, Suki. Services are private and are under the direction of the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Memorial donations may be made to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, 1915 U.S. 46, Ledgewood, NJ 07852. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com. Published in The New Jersey Herald on May 19, 2019