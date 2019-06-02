Home

F. John Ramsey Funeral Home
One Main St.
Franklin, NJ 07416
(973) 827-7050
HARDYSTON -- Douglas Joseph Domicolo, 34, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

Born to Brian and Constance Domicolo in Newton, he had been a resident of Hardyston all his life.

Douglas was a graduate of Wallkill Valley Regional High School and received his associate's degree from Sussex County Community College in Newton. He worked as a millwright and machinist for PSEG in Sewaren for the last five years. He was a member of the IBEW #94. Douglas was an avid soccer player, a fan of Manchester City FC and a Dallas Cowboys fan.

Above all else, he loved his wife, son and daughter. He is remembered fondly for his kind heart, infectious smile and calm strength.

Douglas was the beloved husband of Ardita Zaku since 2015; devoted father to Matteo and stepdaughter Liliana; loving son of Brian and Connie Domicolo, of Hardyston; dear brother of Robert Domicolo and his wife, Kim, of Pine Brook, and Matthew Domicolo, of Hardyston; and cherished grandson of Margaret and Joseph Domicolo, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Elaine C. Holleran, of Branchville. He

is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Private cremation services by F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main St., Franklin. Information and condolences can be found at www.fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on June 2, 2019
