WANTAGE -- Douglas V. Havens, 86, passed away in the comfort of his home Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Douglas was born on May 6, 1933, at home on the family farm to Walter and Bessie (Clark) Havens and was a lifelong resident of Wantage. Douglas served in the United States Army stationed in several places including Korea from 1954 to 1956. He was employed by the State of New Jersey, Forests and Parks Division, for 30 years, first as a mechanic and later as a maintenance supervisor. Douglas enjoyed travelling and would spend the winters with his friends in Winter Haven, Fla. He also enjoyed antique cars and was especially fond of his Ford Model A's. Douglas was predeceased by his wife of more than 46 years, Doris (Lempka) Havens, in 2004. He is survived by his children, Dawn Foley and her husband, Bill, of Florida, Daren Havens and his wife, Coleen, of Wantage, Dennis Havens and his wife, Brenda, of Washington state, and Denise Havens and her fiance, Juan "Carlos" Fallas, of Branchville. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Phillip, Clarissa, Drew, Carly and Brandon; as well as his sisters, Marie Havens, of Wantage, and Beverly Hawk, of Pennsylvania. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the First Presbyterian Church at Unionville, 35 Main St., Unionville, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, NJ. For directions and condolences, see www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Aug. 25, 2019