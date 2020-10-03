Drew Nelson
Drew Nelson, 59, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, after a brief fight with cancer.
He was born on September 17, 1961, in Kansas to Linda A. (Kingsley) and the late Paul R. Nelson. He graduated from Jefferson City High School and Columbia College in Columbia Missouri. Drew was the loving father of two grown children. He is survived by his son Ryan W. Nelson, Ryan's wife, Lindsay McNamara-Nelson, and his daughter, Katharine J. Nelson as well as his ex-wife Laurie Nelson. He is also survived by his brother, Bret, and Sharie Nelson of Cortez, Colorado, his sister Megan (Nelson) and Greg Isenhart, and brother Chris and Dawn Nelson of Jefferson City, Missouri as well as many nieces and nephews.
Drew worked for many years as a Regional and Zone Manager for Nielsen Media Research before opening his own Media Research Consulting Company. He volunteered for numerous years as a wrestling coach and organized area tournaments. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic and a tremendous sense of humor.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ferguson—Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Those that wish to remember Drew may make donations in his name to the Inpatient Hospice and Palliative Care Department of Morristown Medical Center. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com