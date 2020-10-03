1/1
Drew Nelson
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Drew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Drew Nelson
Drew Nelson, 59, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, after a brief fight with cancer.
He was born on September 17, 1961, in Kansas to Linda A. (Kingsley) and the late Paul R. Nelson. He graduated from Jefferson City High School and Columbia College in Columbia Missouri. Drew was the loving father of two grown children. He is survived by his son Ryan W. Nelson, Ryan's wife, Lindsay McNamara-Nelson, and his daughter, Katharine J. Nelson as well as his ex-wife Laurie Nelson. He is also survived by his brother, Bret, and Sharie Nelson of Cortez, Colorado, his sister Megan (Nelson) and Greg Isenhart, and brother Chris and Dawn Nelson of Jefferson City, Missouri as well as many nieces and nephews.
Drew worked for many years as a Regional and Zone Manager for Nielsen Media Research before opening his own Media Research Consulting Company. He volunteered for numerous years as a wrestling coach and organized area tournaments. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic and a tremendous sense of humor.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ferguson—Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Those that wish to remember Drew may make donations in his name to the Inpatient Hospice and Palliative Care Department of Morristown Medical Center. Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Jersey Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home
1 Vanderhoof Court
Vernon, NJ 07462
(973) 827-6600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The New Jersey Herald and njherald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved