HAMPTON - Duncan Forbes Caldwell, 72, of the Kemah Lake section of Hampton, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township from congestive heart failure.
Duncan was born and raised in Wayne. He attended Parsons College in Iowa where he received his bachelor's in philosophy. Duncan worked as a circulation manager for the Crawfordsville Journal Review and the Hartford Record. He also was the circulation manager at the New Jersey Herald prior to opening BBC Consultants, his own printing company.
Duncan was a devoted husband and father and worked hard for his family. He lived a simple life and enjoyed reading history books and visiting historic places with his family. He was also a man of deep faith and was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Branchville, where he was a ruling elder, lay minister, and sang in the choir. Duncan was also very active in Presbytery.
Duncan was predeceased by his parents, Richard Duncan and Helen Goddard (Forbes) Caldwell; and his wife of 49 years, Bonnie Caldwell. He is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Caldwell; his grandchildren, Gavin and Nephenee Brothers; his siblings, Richard Caldwell and wife, Kathleen, Diana Miracle and husband, Lynn, and Janice Hunger and husband, Richard; as well as his nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church of Branchville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Duncan's memory to the First Presbyterian Church of Branchville PVR Committee, PO Box 1, Branchville, NJ 07826. Arrangements are under the direction of Wood Funeral Home 16 Main St, Branchville. Online condolences may be offered at www.woodfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Jersey Herald on Apr. 5, 2020